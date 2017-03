Dec 2 Former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol has parted company with CS Sfaxien just a day after he coached the Tunisian club to African Confederation Cup glory, local news agency TAP reported.

The 64-year-old's departure ends a successful 12-month stint at the club, who won a first league title in eight years in May and then the continental triumph with a 3-2 aggregate win over TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend.

Krol also served as caretaker coach for the Tunisian national side when they took on Cameroon in a World Cup qualifying play off in October and November.

Cameroon won the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

The former defender captained the Netherlands at the 1978 World Cup, leading the side to a 3-1 final defeat against hosts Argentina.