ANKARA Aug 12 Fenerbahce and Turkey midfielder Mehmet Topal and a youth player escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in was shot at by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

A police report mentioned it as an accident and not a murder attempt, local media said on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce said gunmen fired shots at Topal as he was driving home from training and his car's bulletproof windscreen saved the players.

"This was a terrorist attack. We condemn these armed attacks on our players and hope justice will prevail," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

"Our players were fortunate to be travelling in a vehicle with bulletproof glass."

Both players gave statements to the police following the incident and an investigation has been launched to identify the assailants.

Fenerbahce's team bus had come under attack in April on its way to the Trabzon airport in which the driver was shot and taken the hospital.

Turkish Football Federation had cancelled all games for a week in reaction to the shooting. The case remains unsolved. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)