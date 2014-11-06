ISTANBUL Nov 6 An Alevi Kurdish footballer in Turkey's top league has left the country after a racist attack apparently motivated by his support on social media for Kurds fighting to defend a Syrian border town from Islamic State militants.

Deniz Naki, a dual German-Turkish national who has received online insults in the past over his ethnic origins, was attacked by unknown assailants in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, leaving him with bruises to his face.

"Three people approached me on Sunday when I was out shopping, surrounded me and started swearing at me. Insults about my Alevi and Kurdish identity," Naki, a striker for top division club Genclerbirligi, wrote on his Facebook page.

Naki had posted images on the social media site in support of Kurds fighting in the Syrian border town of Kobani, which has been besieged by Islamic State militants for more than a month.

Kurds, who make up around a fifth of the population, have been outraged by Turkey's failure to do more to stop Islamic State in Kobani, triggering protests last month. Alevis are a religious minority in mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey, including ethnic Kurds and Turks, who espouse a liberal version of Islam.

Naki wears his ethnic identity with pride, a tattoo on his forearm reading "Dersim 62", the Kurdish name of his hometown of Tunceli in eastern Turkey and its administrative number.

"They asked me why my tattoo said Dersim instead of Tunceli ... They reminded me of my posts on social media about Kobani, and said it was just a warning," Naki said.

Naki said he had not filed an official complaint about the assault as he did not believe justice would be served.

Genclerbirligi condemned the attack in an official statement but criticised Naki for leaving Turkey before telling club officials about the incident.

Naki, who played for German clubs St Pauli and Paderborn before being transferred to Ankara last year, said he had left for Germany on Tuesday.

"As I leave, I want you to know that fear won't stop me standing up for the values I've defended," he said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)