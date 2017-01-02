Jan 2 Besiktas have signed Dutch forward Ryan Babel on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Turkish side announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old had been a free agent after coming to the end of a short-term contract with Deportivo La Coruna on New Year's Eve, and returns to Turkey having previously spent two years with Kasimpasa.

A statement on the Besiktas website (www.bjk.com.tr) said Babel, who has 42 caps for the Netherlands, would receive 1.2 million euros ($1.26 million) for the rest of this season and 2.1 million euros per year for the next two campaigns.

Babel won two Dutch titles during two separate spells with Ajax, and also played for Liverpool, Hoffenheim and Al Ain.

He was part of the Dutch side that reached the 2010 World Cup final and will be charged with helping defending league champions Besiktas to overhaul unlikely leaders Istanbul Basaksehir and retain their title. ($1 = 0.9559 euros) (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)