BERNE, July 6 Thirteen-times Turkish champions Besiktas have had their one-year ban from European club competition confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Besiktas were banned by UEFA in May after European soccer's governing body scrutinised the club's accounts in the second and third quarters of 2011 and ruled that they breached articles of the club licensing regulations.

CAS said in its ruling on Friday that the club owed millions of euros in transfer fees, salaries, social security contributions and taxes at the end of March 2011.

The ruling means that Besiktas cannot take part in this year's Europa League qualifying tournament despite having finished fourth in the Turkish league last season. Their place will be taken by Eskisehirspor.

A further one-year European ban has been suspended for a probationary period of five years, CAS said in a statement.

CAS also maintained a 200,000 euros ($245,400) fine, with half of that amount also suspended for five years. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing By Alison Wildey)