(Adds details)

ANKARA May 25 Galatasaray became Turkish league champions for a record 20th time on Monday after bitter rivals Fenerbahce could only draw 2-2 at Basaksehir and had four players sent off.

The result left Galatasaray with an unassailable five-point lead over Fenerbahce with one match to play, handing them their third title in the last four seasons.

Fenerbahce's dismissals included Cameroonian Pierre Webo who was ordered off after a shocking incident in which he kicked an opponent in the head.

Basaksehir's Alexandu Epureanu challenged to head the ball but Webo lunged at him with his leg raised and caught him in the side of the head with his studs.

Fenerbahce also had Mehmet Topuz dismissed in the 84th while in the last minute Bruno Alves was sent off for a foul and Caner Erkin for dissent as they lost control.

Amid all the chaos, Diego and Webo scored in the last 10 minutes for Fenerbahce as they came back from 2-0 behind while Basaksehir's Mehmet Batdal, who had scored twice early in the second half, missed a last-minute penalty.

Galatasaray beat third-placed Besiktas 2-0 on Sunday after superb performances by Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder. (Writing by Ece Toksabay and Brian Homewood, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ken Ferris)