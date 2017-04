ANKARA May 25 Galatasaray became Turkish league champions for a record 20th time on Monday after bitter rivals Fenerbahce could only draw 2-2 at Basaksehir.

It is the third time in four seasons the Istanbul club have won the title.

Galatasaray beat third-placed Besiktas 2-0 on Sunday after superb performances by Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder.

They have an unassailable five-point lead over Fenerbahce with one game to play. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Tony Jimenez)