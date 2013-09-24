ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Galatasaray have terminated coach Fatih Terim's contract after he declined to accept a proposed two-year extension to his term, the Istanbul club said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website, Galatasaray said "recent developments" had started to damage the club's "values", without elaborating. Turkish media have been reporting growing discord between Terim and the club's management.

"First and foremost, our board of directors are responsible for protecting these values and passing these on to future generations," the club said in the statement.

"As part of this responsibility, in order to prevent further deterioration of our community, our board of directors decided unanimously to notify Mr. Terim that his contract has been terminated," it said.

Terim, 60, is also in temporary charge of the Turkish national team for its remaining World Cup qualifiers. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; editing by Martyn Herman)