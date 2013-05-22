ANKARA May 22 Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor 1-0 to retain the Turkish Cup on Wednesday after an early goal from Moussa Sow, gaining some consolation for finishing runners-up in the league to Galatasaray.

Nine minutes into the game in Ankara, the Senegalese striker slid the ball home after a pass from Mehmet Topal on the halfway line.

In what turned into a fast-paced final, Fenerbahce racked up several more chances, including a free kick from Brazilian midfielder Cristian Baroni which was pushed over the bar seconds before halftime and a saved effort by Sow in the 55th minute.

Trabzonspor created their own opportunities, the best of which came in the 58th minute when a strike from Polish midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski went close.

Fenerbahce, who finished 10 points behind Istanbul rivals Galatasaray in the league, reached the semi-finals of the Europa League this season before losing to runners-up Benfica.

Fenerbahce won the Turkish Cup last year for the first time in 29 years.

Black Sea side Trabzonspor, regularly among the main challengers to the big three Istanbul teams, finished a lowly ninth in the league. (Writing by Jonathon Burch, editing by Mark Meadows)