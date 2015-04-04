ISTANBUL, April 4 The Fenerbahce team bus was attacked by rival fans on Saturday after a Turkish league game against Rizespor, Turkish media reported.

The coach driver was reportedly taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident which happened as Fenerbahce, who won the match 5-1, were travelling to Trabzon to fly back to Istanbul.

No players were hurt but there were conflicting reports about the nature of the attack with some media reporting that stones were thrown by rival fans and others that gunshots had been fired.

