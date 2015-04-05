(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, April 4 The Fenerbahce team bus was shot at on Saturday after a Turkish league game against Rizespor, the BBC reported.

The coach driver was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident, which happened as champions Fenerbahce, who won the match 5-1, were travelling to Trabzon to fly back to Istanbul. No players were hurt.

The club's general secretary, Mahmut Uslu, described the incident as "very wrong".

"We come here to do sport, we come to play football," Uslu said.

The governor of Trabzon said the bus was attacked by a gunman.

"The latest situation is that it appears to be a gun," Abdulcelil Oz said. "It is too soon to say anything definite, but it appears to be a type of bullet fired by a rifle."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)