ISTANBUL Aug 25 Turkish soccer champions Fenerbahce's loss of revenues due to its exclusion from this season's Champions League will amount to around 25 million euros ($36 million), it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday it had barred Fenerbahce from the competition under pressure from UEFA in connection with a match-fixing investigation involving the top Istanbul club.

(Writing by Daren Butler)