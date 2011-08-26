ISTANBUL Aug 26 Turkish champions Fenerbahce
said on Friday it had asked Turkey's football federation to
allow it to play in a lower division as it seeks to manage the
impact of a match-fixing investigation targeting the major
Istanbul club.
The move came after the Turkish Football Federation (TFF)
rejected Fenerbahce's appeal on Thursday against their exclusion
from this season's Champions League, in which it has been
replaced by Trabzonspor.
More than 30 players and officials have been jailed pending
trial over the match-fixing claims, including Fenerbahce
chairman Aziz Yildirim and the coach and deputy chairman of
Besiktas, in connection with alleged manipulation in 19 matches.
"Our deputy chairman Ali Koc and management board member Ali
Yildirim went to the Federation and conveyed our request to play
in a lower league," Fenerbahce said in a statement on its
website.
Ali Koc said he expected the federation to announce their
decision on the subject at the start of next week.
Fenerbahce has said its loss of revenue due to the Champions
League exclusion would be some 25 million euros ($36 million),
sending its shares tumbling 18 percent on Thursday. The shares
rose 3 percent on Friday.
The club has said UEFA's stance on the issue is unlawful and
that it could take legal action against both it and the Turkish
federation, saying it was "innocent until proven guilty".
UEFA had written to the federation on Tuesday saying
Fenerbahce must withdraw from the Champions League or the TFF
should take the decision to bar them or face a disciplinary
investigation, the federation said.
TFF Chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar said UEFA warned that
Turkey generally faced a punishment of up to eight years if the
federation did not act, Turkish media reported.
The TFF, which took the decision to bar Fenerbahce
at an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday before the
Champions League draw, has postponed the start of the season by
a month until Sept. 9 so its ethics committee can investigate
the match-fixing claims.
Among games reportedly under investigation are Fenerbahce's
4-3 victory over Sivasspor which clinched the title on the last
day of the season and the cup final between Besiktas and IBB.
Besiktas have returned the trophy pending the probe's outcome.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Justin Palmer)