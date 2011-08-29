ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkish champions Fenerbahce
are considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) over their exclusion from the Champions League in
connection with a match-fixing investigation.
Fenerbahce said in a statement it had appointed
two lawyers to conduct the legal process related to its
Champions League ban.
"One of the legal paths before our club is the option of
applying to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," the club
said in a statement on its website.
"Our club is facing an unjust outcome as a result of the
mistakes made from a legal point of view."
More than 30 players and officials have been jailed in
Turkey pending trial, including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz
Yildirim, over alleged manipulation in 19 matches.
On Saturday, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) rejected
the club's offer to play in a lower division, having already
turned down its appeal against the ruling barring it from
European competition.
The TFF has said it would not take any decisions regarding
individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until a
Turkish court accepts the indictment and ends a ban on the
disclosure of evidence. That could take several months.
However, under pressure from UEFA, the TFF then excluded
Fenerbahce from the Champions League, allowing Turkish league
runners-up Trabzonspor to take their place.
The TFF has postponed the start of the season by a month
until Sept. 9 due to the investigation.
