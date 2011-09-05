ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Fenerbahce have opened a court
case against UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation at the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their exclusion from
the Champions League in connection with a match-fixing
investigation.
More than 30 players and officials have been jailed in
Turkey pending trial, including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz
Yildirim, over alleged manipulation in 19 matches.
Fenerbahce opened the case at CAS on Sept. 1, it
said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on
Sunday. The Istanbul club announced previously it had appointed
two lawyers to represent it over the exclusion.
"The case is opened with a demand now for 45 million euros
($64 million) and reserving the right for more in connection
with our material loss due to the said exclusion," it said.
The court petition also requests an interim measure to
reinstate Fenerbahce in the Champions League and Fenerbahce says
it expects a CAS decision on this by next weekend.
In late August the football federation (TFF) rejected the
club's offer to play in a lower division, having already turned
down its appeal against the ruling barring it from European
competition.
The TFF has said it would not take any decisions regarding
individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until a
Turkish court accepts the indictment and ends a ban on the
disclosure of evidence. That could take several months.
However, under pressure from UEFA, the TFF then excluded
Fenerbahce from the Champions League, allowing Turkish league
runners-up Trabzonspor to take their place.
The TFF has postponed the start of the season by a month
until Sept. 9 due to the investigation.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ian Ransom)