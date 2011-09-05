ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Fenerbahce have opened a court case against UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their exclusion from the Champions League in connection with a match-fixing investigation.

More than 30 players and officials have been jailed in Turkey pending trial, including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim, over alleged manipulation in 19 matches.

Fenerbahce opened the case at CAS on Sept. 1, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Sunday. The Istanbul club announced previously it had appointed two lawyers to represent it over the exclusion.

"The case is opened with a demand now for 45 million euros ($64 million) and reserving the right for more in connection with our material loss due to the said exclusion," it said.

The court petition also requests an interim measure to reinstate Fenerbahce in the Champions League and Fenerbahce says it expects a CAS decision on this by next weekend.

In late August the football federation (TFF) rejected the club's offer to play in a lower division, having already turned down its appeal against the ruling barring it from European competition.

The TFF has said it would not take any decisions regarding individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until a Turkish court accepts the indictment and ends a ban on the disclosure of evidence. That could take several months.

However, under pressure from UEFA, the TFF then excluded Fenerbahce from the Champions League, allowing Turkish league runners-up Trabzonspor to take their place.

The TFF has postponed the start of the season by a month until Sept. 9 due to the investigation.

for more Turkish soccer (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ian Ransom)