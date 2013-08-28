ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkish side Fenerbahce will be unable to compete in the Europa League this season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a UEFA-imposed two-year ban from European competition over a match-fixing scandal on Wednesday.

Playing under appeal against the original ban, Fenerbahce were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in the second leg of a Champions League playoff on Tuesday, losing 5-0 on aggregate, but will not be able to compete in the Europa League following the CAS ruling. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by John O'Brien and Nick Tattersall)