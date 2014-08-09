ISTANBUL Aug 9 Former Turkey coach Ersun Yanal has resigned as coach of Turkish champions Fenerbahce three weeks before the start of the season, media reported on Saturday.

Yanal took charge of the Istanbul club in June last year and led them to their 19th league title last season.

Nobody at the club was immediately available to comment.

"In the current conditions it is not possible for me to continue with my duties. Principles are more important than the money we earn," Dogan news agency quoted Yanal as saying in his letter of resignation.

Yanal had replaced Aykut Kocaman at a time of upheaval for Fenerbahce, who were banned from European competition for two seasons over their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Yanal, who was national team coach between 2005 and 2007, had recently fallen out with club chairman Aziz Yildirim, according to media reports.

