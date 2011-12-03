(Updates after charges brought)
ISTANBUL Dec 3 Prosecutors investigating
soccer match-fixing in Turkey have brought charges against 93
suspects -- including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce -- in
an indictment that mentioned almost all of the country's top
clubs, media reported on Saturday.
More than 30 players and officials, including Fenerbahce
chairman Aziz Yildirim, have been jailed pending trial since the
scandal forced the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to delay
the start of the season by a month.
Yildirim is accused of "forming an organisation for unjust
financial gain" among a raft of charges ranging from larceny to
match-fixing and payment of bribes, a statement by Chief Deputy
Istanbul Public Prosecutor Fikret Secen said.
One of two deputy presidents of the TFF, Goksel Gumusdag,
was among those indicted on match-fixing charges.
Another suspect, Olgun Peker, an ex-president of club
Orduspor, was accused of organising an armed gang.
An Istanbul court has 15 days to decide whether the case is
strong enough to go to trial, the prosecutors' statement said.
On Friday, President Abdullah Gul vetoed legislation
approved by parliament that would have reduced jail sentences
for match-fixing crimes from a maximum 12 years to three years.
The president based his decision on concern that the public
would view the change in the law as being made to benefit
certain individuals, and that the reduced penalties would not
act as a sufficient deterrent.
The investigation probed alleged manipulation in 19 matches,
including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor that won the
league championship on the final day of last season.
Under pressure from UEFA, the Turkish Football Federation
barred last term's champions Fenerbahce from this season's
Champions League. Last season's runners-up Trabzonspor were
entered as Fenerbahce's replacements.
Fenerbahce, Turkey's richest and best-supported club, are
once again heading the rankings with 12 games played.
Other clubs mentioned in the indictment were Besiktas,
Trabzonspor, Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi Spor (IBB),
Sivasspor, Manisaspor, Giresunspor and Mersin Idman Yurdu.
Last term's cup final between Besiktas and IBB is another
match under investigation. Winners Besiktas have returned the
trophy pending the probe's outcome.
With Saturday's fixtures still to be played, out of the top
eight in the standings, only second-placed Galatasaray have been
untouched by the scandal.
(Writing by Can Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)