ISTANBUL Dec 3 Prosecutors investigating
a match-fixing scandal in Turkey are expected to file
indictments on Monday against 93 suspects, including the
chairman of champions Fenerbahce, according to Turkish media.
More than 30 players and officials, including Fenerbahce
chairman Aziz Yildirim, have been jailed pending trial, since
the scandal broke over the summer, forcing the Turkish Football
Federation (TFF) to delay the start of the season by a month.
One of two deputy presidents of the TFF, Goksel Gumusdag,
are among those being indicted over alleged manipulation in 19
matches.
Prosecutors completed their probe and prepared the
indictments on Friday, and they will be filed at an Istanbul
court on Monday. The main prosecutor was due to issue a
statement later on Saturday, Haberturk daily reported.
On Friday, President Abdullah Gul vetoed legislation
approved by parliament that would have reduced jail sentences
for match-fixing crimes from a maximum 12 years to three years.
The president based his decision on concern that the public
would view the change in the law as being made to benefit
certain individuals, and that the reduced penalties would not
act as a sufficient deterrent.
Under pressure from UEFA, the Turkish Football Federation
barred last year's champion Fenerbahce from this season
Champions League. Last year's runners-up Trabzonspor was
re-instated as Fenerbahce's replacement.
Among the games under investigation are Fenerbahce's 4-3
victory over Sivasspor which clinched the title on the last day
of the season and the cup final between Besiktas and IBB.
Besiktas has returned the trophy pending the probe's outcome.
(Writing by Can Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)