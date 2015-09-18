Soccer-Silva, Di Maria ruled out of PSG's Cup quarter-final
PARIS, April 4 Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria when they visit third-division Avranches for a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 18 (GMT) Istanbul Basaksehir v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Osmanlispor (1700) Saturday, September 19 (GMT) Rizespor v Antalyaspor (1400) Sivasspor v Konyaspor (1400) Eskisehirspor v Kasimpasa (1700) Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1700) Sunday, September 20 (GMT) Gaziantepspor v Kayserispor (1400) Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700) Monday, September 21 (GMT) Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700)
PARIS, April 4 Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria when they visit third-division Avranches for a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.
ACCRA, April 4 Ghana have returned Kwesi Appiah to his former post as national team coach after appointing him on a two-year contract, the West African country's football association announced on Tuesday.