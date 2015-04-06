Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Friday, April 10 (GMT) Gaziantepspor v Konyaspor (1700) Saturday, April 11 (GMT) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Akhisar Belediyespor (1030) Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1300) Kasimpasa v Besiktas (1600) Sunday, April 12 (GMT) Erciyesspor v Eskisehirspor (1000) Sivasspor v Balikesirspor (1000) Istanbul Basaksehir v Rizespor (1300) Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1600) Monday, April 13 (GMT) Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700) Postponed
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S