Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Turkish championship matches on Tuesday Friday, March 8 (GMT) Galatasaray v Genclerbirligi (1800) Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Kayserispor (1200) Gaziantepspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700) Trabzonspor v Besiktas (1700) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Karabukspor v Eskisehirspor (1130) Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1400) Elazigspor v Orduspor (1500) Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700) Monday, March 11 (GMT) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Kasimpasa (1800)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.