Soccer-Di Maria double keeps PSG on Monaco's tail
PARIS, April 14 French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.
April 14 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 28,84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse (1800) Metz v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800) Stade Rennes v Li