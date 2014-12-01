ISTANBUL Dec 1 Galatasaray appointed their former midfielder and current Turkey assistant coach Hamza Hamzaoglu as manager on Monday after firing Italian Cesare Prandelli last week.

The Istanbul club have one point from five games in the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Anderlecht, guaranteeing they will finish last in their group and miss out on a Europa League place.

"I always had the dream of coaching Galatasaray one day, I will do my best here today," Hamzaoglu told a news conference.

The 44-year-old was assistant national coach under Fatih Terim, who himself has had three coaching spells at Galatasaray.

Hamzaoglu will coach Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder, a player he criticised during this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Hamzaoglu, working as a TV pundit, accused Sneijder of not putting in the same effort he did for his country when playing for Galatasaray.

"Sneijder is one of my most valuable players. We will work together from now on for Galatasaray's success," he added.

Prandelli resigned as Italy manager after they failed to get past the group stage at this year's World Cup.

Galatasaray announced in July that Prandelli was replacing fellow Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the club after less than a season in charge. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Ed Osmond)