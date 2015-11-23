ANKARA Nov 23 Turkish champions Galatasaray are close to signing Mustafa Denizli, the only manager to win the domestic league with three different clubs, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Club chairman Dursun Ozbek and Denizli will hold a meeting at the club's stadium in Istanbul on Monday afternoon, Ozbek and Denizli separately told reporters.

"The club and Denizli are both enthusiastic about an agreement. The result of today's meeting will most likely be positive," a source close to the matter said.

Denizli, 66, managed the Turkish national team for four years and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2000. He won three domestic league titles with Istanbul's three arch-rivals -- Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Last week, Galatasaray parted ways with coach Hamza Hamzaoglu less than a year after he took charge of the side following a mediocre start to the season.

Galatasaray are currently seven points behind league leaders Besiktas after 12 games and are third in Champions League Group C on four points from as many games. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler/Sudipto Ganguly)