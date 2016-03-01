ANKARA, March 1 Last year's Turkish champions Galatasaray has parted ways with its coach Mustafa Denizli after he spent only three months in charge of the team, local media said on Tuesday.

Denizli took charge at the club in November after former coach Hamza Hamzaoglu stayed less than a year at the helm.

The club is expected to hold a news conference later on Tuesday to announce the decision.

The Istanbul Lions have struggled this season, standing fifth in the domestic league and sixteen points behind leaders Fenerbahce. They were also knocked out of the Europa League last week. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Gareth Jones)