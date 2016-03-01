(Adds new coach)

ANKARA, March 1 Turkish champions Galatasaray appointed their youth coach to manage the first team after Mustafa Denizli quit on Tuesday three months after taking the job, the club said.

Galatasaray said in a statement that Orhan Atik, their Under-21 coach, would manage the side until the end of the season.

Denizli had taken over in November after former coach Hamza Hamzaoglu left after less than a year at the helm.

The Istanbul Lions have struggled this season, standing fifth in the domestic league and 16 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

