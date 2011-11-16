Nov 16 Factbox on Guus Hiddink whose contract as
Turkey coach was terminated on Wednesday:
* Born in Wisch, Netherlands, on Nov. 8. 1946, Hiddink began
his professional career at 23 as a midfielder with De
Graafschap.
* Moved to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 1970 but returned
to De Graafschap a year later after failing to win a regular
starting place.
* Had two-year spell in United States from 1976 with
Washington Diplomats and San Jose Earthquakes before moving back
to Netherlands where he spent three years at NEC Nijmegen before
a final year at De Graafschap ahead of retirement in 1982.
BEGINNING OF COACHING CAREER
* Began coaching career at De Graafschap in 1982 before
being appointed assistant manager at PSV in 1984. He succeeded
Hans Kraay as manager two years later.
* Won Dutch championship with PSV four times in a row from
1986.
* In 1988, Hiddink won treble with European Cup and Dutch
league and cup triumphs before getting a domestic league and cup
double the following year.
* In 1990, took over at Turkish club Fenerbahce but moved to
Spain a year later, spending two years at Valencia.
INTERNATIONAL COACHING
* In 1995, Hiddink was appointed coach of the Netherlands,
leading the team to Euro 96 quarter-finals where they lost a
penalty shootout to France.
* Qualified for the 1998 World Cup and beat Argentina in the
quarter-finals thanks to a stunning late Dennis Bergkamp goal
before suffering another penalty shootout defeat, this time to
Brazil in the semi-finals.
RETURN TO SPAIN
* After the World Cup Hiddink returned to Spain to coach
Real Madrid, replacing German Jupp Heynckes.
* Won World Club Cup but was sacked in February 1999 after
poor domestic form and was also dismissed by Real Betis the
following year after a short stint there.
SOUTH KOREA SUCCESS
* In January 2001 he was appointed South Korea coach and led
them to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, beating Portugal,
Spain and Italy, the best showing by an Asian side in the
finals.
* Following the World Cup Hiddink returned to manage PSV and
won three consecutive Dutch titles from 2003 and the Dutch Cup
in 2005.
* Led PSV to the semi-finals of the Champions League in
2005, losing to AC Milan on away goals.
AUSTRALIA
* Hiddink was appointed coach of Australia in July 2005,
continuing his role as PSV boss. He led the Socceroos to the
World Cup in Germany the following year, losing 1-0 to Italy in
the second round.
RUSSIA
* Hiddink quit both roles after the World Cup to take charge
of Russia and helped them to qualify for Euro 2008 at the
expense of England.
* After a 4-1 thrashing by Spain in their opening game at
Euro 2008, Hiddink went on to lead Russia to the semi-finals
where they lost 3-0 to eventual winners Spain.
CHELSEA
* Spent four months with Premier League side Chelsea after
the sacking of Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, steering
them to FA Cup final success over Everton and a third-place
finish in the league.
* Did not renew his contract with Russia after they lost on
away goals to Slovenia in a 2010 World Cup playoff following
their second-place finish behind Germany.
TURKEY
* On Feb 17, 2010 the Turkish Football Federation announced
that Hiddink had agreed to take over as national coach from Aug.
1, signing a four-year deal of which two years were optional.
* During an inconsistent qualifying campaign for Euro 2012,
Hiddink repeatedly came under fire from the Turkish media for
the team's patchy performances.
* Turkey finished second in Group A behind Germany but their
hopes of qualifying for the tournament were finally dashed when
they suffered a 3-0 aggregate playoff defeat to Croatia.
* The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday
that Hiddink's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.
