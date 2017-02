ISTANBUL Nov 16 Guus Hiddink's contract as Turkey coach has been terminated by mutual consent following the team's failure to reach the Euro 2012 finals, the Turkish Football Federation said on Wednesday.

The decision, announced on the federation's website, had been expected after Tuesday's 0-0 draw in Croatia which completed Turkey's 3-0 aggregate defeat in their playoff.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ken Ferris)