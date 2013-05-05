ISTANBUL May 5 Galatasaray clinched their 19th Turkish league title with a 4-2 win over Sivasspor on Sunday, crowning a successful season in which they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

With two weeks remaining in the season, Galatasaray eased to victory with two goals a piece from top goalscorer Burak Yilmaz and Selcuk Inan. They now have 68 points.

Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have won the title 18 times, slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Buyuksehir Bld. Spor, leaving them 10 points adrift of the leaders.

Coach Fatih Terim, in his third spell in charge of Galatasaray, retained the title after strengthening his squad with the signing of Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder earlier this year. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Pritha Sarkar)