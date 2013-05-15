Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
ISTANBUL May 15 A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a Fenerbahce fan was stabbed to death on Sunday at an Istanbul bus station hours after a tense soccer derby against arch-rivals Galatasaray.
The suspect was caught after he fled Istanbul by bus, Dogan news agency reported on Wednesday.
Police said the accused man did not know his victim, 19-year-old Burak Yildirim.
"His only motive behind the murder seems to be the football rivalry, which is really sad," Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin told reporters.
Capkin said on Monday that the suspect's uncle had given police officers a blood-stained Galatasaray jersey.
More than one hundred people were detained after the game, which Fenerbahce won 2-1 at home. The tense atmosphere on the pitch resulted in two red cards and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba and Ivory Coast team mate Emmanuel Eboue were heckled.
Fenerbahce are second in the league behind Galatasaray, who wrapped up the title three weeks before the end of the season. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.