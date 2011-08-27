* Fenerbahce to remain in top flight
* Club did not submit written request for demotion
(Adds details, background)
ISTANBUL Aug 27 The Turkish Football Federation
(TFF) on Saturday rejected a request by champions Fenerbahce to
be allowed to play in a lower division amid a match-fixing
investigation, saying the team had not submitted a formal
written request.
The Istanbul club had asked on Friday to be allowed to play
in the second-tier division, a day after the TFF rejected their
appeal against their exclusion from this season's Champions
League.
Any decision to relegate a club once the season had begun
would mean it would be in a lower division in the following
season, lengthening the punishment period.
"Fenerbahce expressed through its lawyers and the club's
Vice Chairman in a meeting with the Federation on Aug. 26 its
demand to play in the Bank Asya first division, as well as in a
statement on its website," the TFF said.
"However the club did not make a written request to the
Federation....also club officials and lawyers have stated there
would be no such official written request... the TFF therefore
decided there was no reason to change the decision it made on
Aug. 15," it said on its website (www.tff.org).
In that ruling the TFF said it would not take any decisions
regarding individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing
until after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence being
given to an ongoing police probe.
More than 30 players and officials have been jailed pending
trial over the match-fixing claims, including Fenerbahce
chairman Aziz Yildirim and the coach and deputy chairman of
Besiktas.
The TFF said before its Champions League ruling that it
would not take decisions regarding the clubs linked to the trial
until the court had accepted the indictment and lifted a secrecy
rule. That could take several months.
However under pressure from UEFA the TFF then excluded
Fenerbahce from the Champions League, allowing Trabzonspor to
take their place.
Fenerbahce, who said their loss of revenue due to the
Champions League exclusion would be some 25 million euros ($36
million), have branded UEFA's stance on the issue as "unlawful",
adding they were "innocent until proven guilty".
The TFF has postponed the start of the season by a month
until Sept. 9 so its ethics committee can investigate the
match-fixing claims which allegedly involve 19 matches.
Among games reportedly under investigation are Fenerbahce's
4-3 victory over Sivasspor which clinched the title on the last
day of the season and the cup final between Besiktas and IBB.
Besiktas have returned the trophy pending the probe's outcome.
