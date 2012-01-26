* Clubs vote against measure to avert relegation
* Fenerbahce's Yildirim calls proposal 'black stain' on
Turkish football
* 93 suspects accused of match-fixing
* Federation board to meet, discuss options
(Adds rejection of proposed reform, fresh quotes)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkish soccer clubs
rejected a federation proposal to spare clubs from possible
relegation over a match-fixing scandal on Thursday, plunging
Turkey's troubled multi-billion dollar league into deeper
disarray amid pressure from UEFA to act.
Football Federation (TFF) chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar, who
described the affair as Turkey's most serious soccer crisis
before the proposal was voted down, voiced his frustration at
the failure to reach an agreement.
Under the reform, which some clubs had proposed before the
meeting, clubs believed to be involved in match-fixing would no
longer face relegation but instead a minimum 12-point deduction.
"We have made all efforts so that Turkish football is not
harmed or loses prestige abroad. But people spoke differently to
us than they did behind their backs. Everyone is innocent and
only we are guilty," Aydinlar said in an emotional final speech.
"We came with honour and that's how we'll go. History will
write the truth," he added, saying the federation's management
board would discuss the outcome of a meeting viewed as crucial
to restoring the league's reputation and unity.
Pressure on the federation increased on Wednesday when UEFA
general secretary Gianni Infantino said it must act quickly and
take disciplinary action against those allegedly involved in the
match-fixing, including some of the country's top clubs.
The scandal came to light last July when police detained 60
people in raids across Turkey, including Aziz Yildirim, the
chairman of league champions Fenerbahce. He remains in jail.
In December a Turkish court issued an indictment against 93
officials and players, including Yildirim and Olgun Peker, an
ex-president of second division club Giresunspor.
They are both accused of being gang leaders among a raft of
charges ranging from match-fixing to the payment of bribes.
Original media reports said some 19 first division matches
were being investigated and the indictment refers to 13 matches.
"Turkish football is experiencing its most serious crisis,
not just of today but since it was founded in 1923," Aydinlar
told 240 delegates in the capital Ankara earlier in the day.
He had made a plea for unity but was faced with a barrage of
fierce opposition to proposed changes in match-fixing sanctions.
BLACK STAIN
Strikingly, Fenerbahce is among the clubs opposed to easing
punishments and said the federation must wait for completion of
the legal process before acting. In a written statement from his
jail cell, Yildirim called the proposal "a black stain on the
history of Turkish football".
UEFA insists however that the federation cannot wait and has
not ruled out excluding clubs from future European competitions.
Galatasaray, which has not been named in the investigation,
also opposes changing the regulations.
"As we have said before, you can't change the rules when the
game is being played," Galatasaray chairman Unal Aysal said.
After the scandal broke, the TFF excluded Fenerbahce from
this season's Champions League, with runners-up Trabzonspor
taking their place.
The first hearing in the court case is scheduled for Feb.
14. The indictment names eight clubs, including Fenerbahce,
Besiktas and Trabzonspor, who are currently in the Europa
League. Fourteen players are among the defendants.
Controversy surrounding the match-fixing allegations was
fuelled last month when parliament passed a law cutting prison
sentences for match-rigging from a maximum 12 years to three.
The legal reform stirred rare dissent in Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK party but MPs defied a call by
President Abdullah Gul to reconsider the reform.
He argued that it would mean the law no longer represented a
sufficient deterrent and encouraged the view that it was passed
to benefit certain individuals.
The court investigation has alleged manipulation in 19
matches, including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which
saw them clinch the league championship on the final day of last
season when the allegations first surfaced.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Mike Collett and Justin
Palmer)