* Galatasaray lift crown after draw at Fenerbahce
* Home supporters in clashes with police
(Adds police clashes)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, May 12 Galatasaray won the Turkish
league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals
Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after Saturday's
game.
In a highly-charged derby that Fenerbahce needed to win to
retain the championship, Galatasaray hung on against a more
attack-minded home side as red cards reduced both sides to 10
men in the second half.
The former UEFA Cup winners are now level on 18
championships with Fenerbahce.
Galatasaray ended the four-way title playoffs with 48
points, one ahead of Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor were third and
Besiktas fourth.
There was chaos after the match as Fenerbahce fans invaded
the pitch and clashed with police.
Spectators also ripped up seats and threw them on to the
playing surface. Galatasaray fans did not attend the match under
a federation ruling.
Outside the stadium police fired tear gas and water cannon
as they clashed again with Fenerbahce supporters.
There were contrasting scenes elsewhere in the city at
Taksim Square where Galatasaray fans danced, lit flares and
waved flags in the team's red and yellow colours.
TERIM JOY
Coach Fatih Terim, in his third spell in charge, has led the
club to the title one year after taking over from caretaker
Bulent Under.
Necati Ates and Selcuk Inan topped the goal charts for
Galatasaray this season with 13 apiece while Swede Johan
Elmander and Brazilian Felipe Melo also reached double figures.
The action on the pitch in Turkey has been reduced to
something of a sideshow this season with media attention focused
on charges of match-fixing against 93 players and officials
around the country including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim.
Paying tribute to their jailed chairman, Fenerbahce fans
with placards formed a huge picture of Yildirim in one of the
stands before Saturday's match.
The match-fixing investigations led to the resignation of
the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chairman, changes in
soccer regulations and volatility in the shares of clubs amid
media speculation over possible sanctions.
The disciplinary committee this week announced bans of
between one and three years on 10 players and officials but no
action was taken against any club.
(Writing by Daren Butler; additional reporting by Zoran
Milosavljevic; editing by Tony Jimenez)