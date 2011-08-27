ISTANBUL Aug 27 The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Saturday rejected a request by champions Fenerbahce to be allowed to play in a lower division amid a match-fixing investigation.

The Istanbul club had asked on Friday to be allowed to play in the second-tier division, a day after the TFF rejected their appeal against their exclusion from this season's Champions League.

Any decision to relegate a club once the season had begun would mean it would be in a lower division in the following season, lengthening the punishment period.

"The TFF decided there was no reason to change the decision it made on Aug. 15," it said in a statement on its website (www.tff.org).

In that ruling the TFF said it would not take any decisions regarding individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing until after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence being given to an ongoing police probe.