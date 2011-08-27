ISTANBUL Aug 27 The Turkish Football Federation
(TFF) on Saturday rejected a request by champions Fenerbahce to
be allowed to play in a lower division amid a match-fixing
investigation.
The Istanbul club had asked on Friday to be allowed to play
in the second-tier division, a day after the TFF rejected their
appeal against their exclusion from this season's Champions
League.
Any decision to relegate a club once the season had begun
would mean it would be in a lower division in the following
season, lengthening the punishment period.
"The TFF decided there was no reason to change the decision
it made on Aug. 15," it said in a statement on its website
(www.tff.org).
In that ruling the TFF said it would not take any decisions
regarding individuals or clubs involved in alleged match-fixing
until after a Turkish court lifts the secrecy on evidence being
given to an ongoing police probe.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Clare Fallon)