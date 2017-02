ISTANBUL Nov 17 Abdullah Avci was named as Turkey's new coach on Thursday to replace Guus Hiddink.

"I am very happy to be granted the honour of such a duty, we will take important steps to improve the national team," Buyuksehir Belediyesi Spor boss Avci said during his unveiling.

The football federation said his contract would expire on May 31, 2015. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)