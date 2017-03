ISTANBUL, April 27 Fenerbahce clinched their 19th Turkish league title after a 0-0 home draw against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday, securing the trophy three weeks before the end of the season.

Fenerbahce played against Rizespor in their stadium packed with more than 50,000 women and children younger than 12 years old due to adult males being banned following crowd trouble.

Istanbul rivals Galatasaray, 19-times champions and league winners in the last two seasons, won 1-0 at Elazigspor, leaving them 12 points adrift of the leaders.

Coach Ersun Yanal, in his first year in charge of Fenerbahce, secured the title thanks to the outstanding performances of African strikers Emmanuel Emenike and Moussa Sow. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond)