ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkey's football federation has sacked 105 staff, including some referees, two days after officials at the organisation quit as part of a probe into last month's failed coup attempt.

The federation said in a statement on Tuesday that it had severed ties with 94 people including referees, linesmen and national and regional observers while also ending its relationship with 11 other representatives.

More than 60,000 in the military, judiciary, civil service and education have been detained, suspended or placed under investigation in Turkey since the coup.

All members of the soccer federation's affiliated boards resigned two days ago amid a wide-ranging state investigation into the July 15 coup.

The country has accused U.S.-based Turkish opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen of being behind the coup but he denies any involvement and has condemned the failed putsch. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Tony Jimenez)