Sept 30 Factbox on Roberto Mancini, who was named manager of Turkish champions Galatasaray on Monday: * Born: Nov. 27, 1964 in Jesi, Italy. YOUNGEST PLAYER * Makes Bologna debut aged 16 in 1981, becoming the youngest player to compete in Italy's top flight. * In 1982, moves to Sampdoria to begin a 15-year career at the Genoa-based club, during which he wins four Italian Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and one Serie A title. * Makes Italy debut in 1984 in a friendly against Canada. Goes on to play 36 internationals, scoring four goals. * In 1997 joins Lazio, where he is reunited with his former Sampdoria coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson. * In 2000, Lazio win their second Serie A title. A year later Mancini begins coaching career as Eriksson's assistant.

* In January 2001, leaves Lazio to join English Premier League side Leicester City on loan but returns after four games to coach Fiorentina who he leads to an Italian Cup triumph. COACHING DAYS * Resigns from Fiorentina in 2002 as club head towards bankruptcy. * In August 2002, returns to coach Lazio. Despite close season sales of key players Alessandro Nesta and Hernan Crespo and threat of bankruptcy, steers club to fourth in Serie A. * In 2004, Lazio win Italian Cup, beating Juventus in the final, and finish sixth in the league for a UEFA Cup berth. * In July 2004, is released from his contract by Lazio and shortly afterwards is named coach of Inter Milan. * Mancini leads Inter to the Italian Cup in 2005 and 2006 and consecutive Serie A titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008. * In March 2008, says he wants to quit at end of season following Inter's Champions League last-16 elimination by Liverpool, only to change his mind the next day. * Is sacked at the end of the campaign. MANCHESTER MOVE * In December, 2009, appointed manager of Manchester City, the world's richest soccer club, after Mark Hughes is sacked. * Brings an end to City's 35-year trophy drought when his side lift the FA Cup at Wembley in 2011 and delivers the Premier League title the following season after they pip local rivals Manchester United on a dramatic final day of the season. * Although popular with the City fans, Mancini's tendency to publicly criticise his players was widely reported in the British media to have caused dressing room unrest. * Dismissed by City in May 2013, with the club having lost their league crown and having suffered a shock FA Cup final defeat by Wigan Athletic. ISTANBUL BECKONS

* Named Galatasaray manager on a three-year deal to replace the sacked Fatih Terim and turn around the fortunes of a team who are 10th in the Turkish league, having also been thrashed 6-1 at home by Real Madrid in their Champions League group opener. (Compiled by Mark Meadows and Ken Ferris; Editing by Sonia Oxley)