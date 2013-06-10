BERNE, June 10 Fenerbahce will finally face a UEFA hearing this month into the domestic match-fixing case which rocked Turkish football in 2011.

In a further development, European soccer's governing body said it would also investigate Besiktas over match-fixing allegations connected to the same year's Turkish Cup final.

UEFA said the hearing involving Fenerbahce and five of its officials would take place on June 22 at its headquarters in Nyon on Lake Geneva and the decision would be announced the following week.

"Following the investigation into alleged match-fixing activities involving Fenerbahce, the UEFA disciplinary inspector has submitted his findings ... in the context of disciplinary proceedings against this club and five club officials," UEFA said in a statement.

Fenerbahce, who won the 2010/11 title, were withdrawn from the following season's Champions League by the Turkish Football Federation. However, they were allowed to compete this season pending a final decision from UEFA in the case.

Last July, a Turkish court convicted 93 defendants, including chairman Aziz Yildirim, club executives and players, in connection with the case. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley)