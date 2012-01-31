ISTANBUL Jan 31 The chairman of the
Turkish Football Federation resigned on Tuesday along with his
two deputies, further deepening the crisis in Turkish football
over a match-fixing investigation on which UEFA urgently wants
the federation to act.
The federation (TFF) said in a statement that Husnu Gureli
would stand in for resigning chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar until
a new federation election is held on Feb. 27.
The statement did not give a reason for the resignations but
they came days after Turkish soccer clubs rejected a proposed
regulatory reform designed to spare them from possible
relegation over a match-fixing scandal in which several of the
top clubs including champions Fenerbahce are implicated.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ken Ferris)