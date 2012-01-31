ISTANBUL Jan 31 The chairman of the Turkish Football Federation resigned on Tuesday along with his two deputies, further deepening the crisis in Turkish football over a match-fixing investigation on which UEFA urgently wants the federation to act.

The federation (TFF) said in a statement that Husnu Gureli would stand in for resigning chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar until a new federation election is held on Feb. 27.

The statement did not give a reason for the resignations but they came days after Turkish soccer clubs rejected a proposed regulatory reform designed to spare them from possible relegation over a match-fixing scandal in which several of the top clubs including champions Fenerbahce are implicated. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ken Ferris)