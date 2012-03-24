March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Turkish championship on Saturday.
Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 31 21 7 3 62 23 70
2 Fenerbahce 32 19 7 6 58 33 64
3 Trabzonspor 31 15 8 8 58 37 53
4 Besiktas 31 15 8 8 47 35 53
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 32 12 10 10 41 32 46
6 Eskisehirspor 31 13 7 11 38 37 46
7 Genclerbirligi 31 12 9 10 46 47 45
8 Sivasspor 31 11 11 9 52 51 44
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 12 7 12 44 47 43
10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 12 6 13 34 39 42
11 Kayserispor 31 12 4 15 35 36 40
12 Orduspor 31 10 10 11 28 32 40
13 Gaziantepspor 31 10 9 12 34 33 39
14 Karabukspor 31 11 4 16 40 55 37
15 Antalyaspor 31 9 9 13 28 37 36
-------------------------
16 Manisaspor 31 8 8 15 30 42 32
17 Samsunspor 31 7 9 15 32 45 30
R18 Ankaragucu 31 2 5 24 22 68 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 25
Ankaragucu v Antalyaspor (1230)
Eskisehirspor v Gaziantepspor (1230)
Karabukspor v Kayserispor (1230)
Manisaspor v Sivasspor (1230)
Orduspor v Genclerbirligi (1230)
Samsunspor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1230)
Galatasaray v Trabzonspor (1600)
Monday, March 26
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Besiktas (1700)