May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 2
Friday, May 9
Fenerbahce 4 Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Fenerbahce 33 22 5 6 72 33 71
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 32 16 11 5 53 30 59
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 32 16 10 6 51 32 58
-------------------------
4 Trabzonspor 32 13 11 8 50 37 50
5 Sivasspor 32 15 5 12 57 53 50
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 32 12 11 9 52 37 47
7 Karabukspor 33 12 11 10 32 34 47
8 Genclerbirligi 33 13 5 15 38 42 44
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 12 8 12 42 49 44
10 Bursaspor 32 11 9 12 36 44 42
11 Eskisehirspor 32 10 10 12 31 33 40
12 Konyaspor 32 10 8 14 44 44 38
13 Rizespor 32 9 11 12 39 41 38
14 Erciyesspor 32 10 6 16 32 47 36
15 Gaziantepspor 32 10 6 16 36 54 36
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 32 10 4 18 37 58 34
R17 Antalyaspor 33 6 13 14 34 45 31
R18 Kayserispor 32 7 8 17 30 53 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
Elazigspor v Besiktas (1600)
Erciyesspor v Bursaspor (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Eskisehirspor (1600)
Kasimpasa v Rizespor (1600)
Konyaspor v Kayserispor (1600)
Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1600)