May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 2 Friday, May 9 Fenerbahce 4 Karabukspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fenerbahce 33 22 5 6 72 33 71 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 32 16 11 5 53 30 59 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 32 16 10 6 51 32 58 ------------------------- 4 Trabzonspor 32 13 11 8 50 37 50 5 Sivasspor 32 15 5 12 57 53 50 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 32 12 11 9 52 37 47 7 Karabukspor 33 12 11 10 32 34 47 8 Genclerbirligi 33 13 5 15 38 42 44 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 12 8 12 42 49 44 10 Bursaspor 32 11 9 12 36 44 42 11 Eskisehirspor 32 10 10 12 31 33 40 12 Konyaspor 32 10 8 14 44 44 38 13 Rizespor 32 9 11 12 39 41 38 14 Erciyesspor 32 10 6 16 32 47 36 15 Gaziantepspor 32 10 6 16 36 54 36 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 32 10 4 18 37 58 34 R17 Antalyaspor 33 6 13 14 34 45 31 R18 Kayserispor 32 7 8 17 30 53 29 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 Elazigspor v Besiktas (1600) Erciyesspor v Bursaspor (1600) Gaziantepspor v Eskisehirspor (1600) Kasimpasa v Rizespor (1600) Konyaspor v Kayserispor (1600) Sivasspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1600)