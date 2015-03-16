March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 16
Gaziantepspor 2 Trabzonspor 0
Sunday, March 15
Besiktas 5 Erciyesspor 1
Eskisehirspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Genclerbirligi 2 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, March 14
Akhisar Belediyespor 5 Karabukspor 1
Rizespor 2 Sivasspor 1
Galatasaray 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2
Friday, March 13
Bursaspor 4 Balikesirspor 2
Konyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 24 17 3 4 42 23 54
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 24 16 4 4 43 28 52
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 24 15 5 4 39 19 50
4 Bursaspor 24 11 8 5 48 31 41
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 24 10 10 4 32 17 40
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 24 10 10 4 46 38 40
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 9 5 10 39 36 32
8 Genclerbirligi 24 8 8 8 33 30 32
9 Gaziantepspor 24 9 4 11 23 32 31
10 Kasimpasa 24 7 8 9 36 43 29
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 7 8 9 31 38 29
12 Konyaspor 24 7 7 10 21 32 28
13 Eskisehirspor 24 6 9 9 29 34 27
14 Rizespor 24 6 7 11 28 36 25
15 Sivasspor 24 6 6 12 25 34 24
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 24 4 8 12 30 41 20
17 Karabukspor 24 4 6 14 27 38 18
18 Balikesirspor 24 3 6 15 27 49 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation