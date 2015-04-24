April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 24 Sivasspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 27 18 5 4 46 20 59 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 27 18 4 5 47 25 58 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 27 18 4 5 51 34 58 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 27 12 11 4 38 19 47 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 27 12 10 5 50 40 46 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 27 12 8 7 52 36 44 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 11 6 11 45 40 39 8 Genclerbirligi 27 9 8 10 40 37 35 9 Konyaspor 27 9 8 10 24 33 35 10 Gaziantepspor 27 10 5 12 25 36 35 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 9 10 35 41 33 12 Sivasspor 28 8 7 13 34 39 31 13 Eskisehirspor 27 7 9 11 32 41 30 14 Kasimpasa 27 7 8 12 41 56 29 15 Rizespor 27 7 7 13 33 44 28 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 27 5 6 16 31 44 21 17 Erciyesspor 27 4 8 15 30 48 20 18 Balikesirspor 27 4 7 16 33 54 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 Bursaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030) Rizespor v Kasimpasa (1300) Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1600) Sunday, April 26 Balikesirspor v Erciyesspor (1000) Konyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1000) Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1300) Galatasaray v Gaziantepspor (1600) Monday, April 27 Besiktas v Karabukspor (1700)