Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Elazigspor 1 Besiktas 3 Genclerbirligi 0 Eskisehirspor 2 Karabukspor 0 Bursaspor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 20 10 7 3 38 24 37 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 21 9 8 4 46 32 35 ------------------------- 3 Antalyaspor 20 10 3 7 32 29 33 4 Eskisehirspor 21 8 8 5 36 24 32 5 Bursaspor 21 7 10 4 33 26 31 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 20 8 7 5 30 24 31 ------------------------- 7 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 29 21 30 8 Karabukspor 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 9 Trabzonspor 20 7 6 7 25 22 27 10 Genclerbirligi 21 6 9 6 32 33 27 11 Sivasspor 20 7 5 8 23 28 26 12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 21 7 4 10 25 26 25 13 Kayserispor 20 7 4 9 27 32 25 14 Orduspor 20 5 9 6 22 22 24 15 Gaziantepspor 20 5 6 9 18 30 21 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 21 4 9 8 17 33 21 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 8 8 22 28 20 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 4 7 10 16 30 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 10 Sivasspor v Trabzonspor (1130) Kayserispor v Orduspor (1400) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Fenerbahce (1430) Galatasaray v Antalyaspor (1800) Monday, February 11 Gaziantepspor v Kasimpasa (1800)