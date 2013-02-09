Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 9
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Elazigspor 1 Besiktas 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Eskisehirspor 2
Karabukspor 0 Bursaspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 20 10 7 3 38 24 37
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 21 9 8 4 46 32 35
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 20 10 3 7 32 29 33
4 Eskisehirspor 21 8 8 5 36 24 32
5 Bursaspor 21 7 10 4 33 26 31
-------------------------
6 Fenerbahce 20 8 7 5 30 24 31
-------------------------
7 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 29 21 30
8 Karabukspor 21 8 4 9 28 35 28
9 Trabzonspor 20 7 6 7 25 22 27
10 Genclerbirligi 21 6 9 6 32 33 27
11 Sivasspor 20 7 5 8 23 28 26
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 21 7 4 10 25 26 25
13 Kayserispor 20 7 4 9 27 32 25
14 Orduspor 20 5 9 6 22 22 24
15 Gaziantepspor 20 5 6 9 18 30 21
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 21 4 9 8 17 33 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 4 8 8 22 28 20
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 4 7 10 16 30 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 10
Sivasspor v Trabzonspor (1130)
Kayserispor v Orduspor (1400)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Fenerbahce (1430)
Galatasaray v Antalyaspor (1800)
Monday, February 11
Gaziantepspor v Kasimpasa (1800)