Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Karabukspor 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Antalyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, November 9
Besiktas 3 Bursaspor 3
Sivasspor 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Antalyaspor 11 7 1 3 20 13 22
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 10 6 3 1 25 13 21
-------------------------
3 Eskisehirspor 11 5 2 4 21 14 17
4 Kasimpasa 11 5 2 4 17 12 17
5 Orduspor 10 4 5 1 14 10 17
-------------------------
6 Besiktas 11 4 4 3 22 16 16
-------------------------
7 Fenerbahce 10 4 4 2 13 9 16
8 Trabzonspor 11 4 4 3 11 8 16
9 Sivasspor 11 4 3 4 12 14 15
10 Genclerbirligi 10 3 5 2 17 12 14
11 Bursaspor 11 3 5 3 17 15 14
12 Karabukspor 11 3 3 5 13 21 12
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 11 3 2 6 10 14 11
14 Gaziantepspor 10 3 2 5 8 15 11
15 Kayserispor 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 2 4 5 7 17 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 10 1 5 4 12 17 8
18 Elazigspor 10 1 5 4 7 18 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1200)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Galatasaray (1500)
Elazigspor v Kayserispor (1700)
Fenerbahce v Orduspor (1800)