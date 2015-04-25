April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 25
Bursaspor 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Rizespor 1 Kasimpasa 3
Eskisehirspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Friday, April 24
Sivasspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 28 18 6 4 47 21 60
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 27 18 4 5 47 25 58
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 27 18 4 5 51 34 58
4 Bursaspor 28 13 8 7 56 37 47
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 11 5 39 23 47
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 27 12 10 5 50 40 46
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 11 6 11 45 40 39
8 Genclerbirligi 27 9 8 10 40 37 35
9 Konyaspor 27 9 8 10 24 33 35
10 Gaziantepspor 27 10 5 12 25 36 35
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 8 9 10 35 41 33
12 Kasimpasa 28 8 8 12 44 57 32
13 Sivasspor 28 8 7 13 34 39 31
14 Eskisehirspor 28 7 10 11 33 42 31
15 Rizespor 28 7 7 14 34 47 28
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 27 5 6 16 31 44 21
17 Erciyesspor 27 4 8 15 30 48 20
18 Balikesirspor 27 4 7 16 33 54 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 26
Balikesirspor v Erciyesspor (1000)
Konyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1000)
Genclerbirligi v Trabzonspor (1300)
Galatasaray v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Monday, April 27
Besiktas v Karabukspor (1700)