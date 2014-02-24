Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 24
Elazigspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Sunday, February 23
Antalyaspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 2
Kasimpasa 6 Sivasspor 2
Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Saturday, February 22
Erciyesspor 2 Karabukspor 1
Galatasaray 1 Besiktas 0
Gaziantepspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, February 21
Bursaspor 2 Rizespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 22 15 3 4 49 26 48
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 22 12 8 2 40 19 44
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 22 12 6 4 39 22 42
4 Sivasspor 22 11 3 8 40 34 36
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 22 9 7 6 25 23 34
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 22 9 6 7 38 30 33
7 Trabzonspor 22 9 6 7 32 29 33
8 Eskisehirspor 22 9 5 8 27 24 32
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 9 5 8 30 29 32
10 Bursaspor 22 8 7 7 25 28 31
11 Konyaspor 22 8 3 11 33 34 27
12 Gaziantepspor 22 7 5 10 26 39 26
13 Genclerbirligi 22 7 4 11 25 29 25
14 Antalyaspor 22 5 9 8 26 28 24
15 Elazigspor 22 7 2 13 29 46 23
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 25 32 21
17 Erciyesspor 22 5 4 13 20 36 19
18 Kayserispor 22 3 7 12 15 36 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation