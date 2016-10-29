UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Adanaspor 0 Galatasaray 1 Bursaspor 2 Konyaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 3 Osmanlispor 1 Friday, October 28 Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 9 6 3 0 19 7 21 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 6 2 0 17 4 20 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 9 6 2 1 14 6 20 4 Bursaspor 9 6 1 2 13 7 19 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 8 3 3 2 13 9 12 ------------------------- 6 Kardemir Karabuekspor 8 4 0 4 13 11 12 7 Genclerbirligi 9 2 5 2 9 7 11 8 Osmanlispor 9 2 5 2 10 10 11 9 Gaziantepspor 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 10 Konyaspor 9 2 4 3 9 10 10 11 Trabzonspor 8 3 1 4 4 10 10 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 8 2 3 3 4 6 9 13 Kayserispor 8 2 2 4 10 15 8 14 Rizespor 8 2 2 4 6 11 8 15 Kasimpasa 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 ------------------------- 16 Alanyaspor 8 2 2 4 9 16 8 17 Adanaspor 9 1 2 6 6 11 5 18 Antalyaspor 8 0 3 5 6 15 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Istanbul Basaksehir v Akhisar Belediyespor (1030) Trabzonspor v Rizespor (1300) Fenerbahce v Kardemir Karabukspor (1600) Monday, October 31 Kasimpasa v Alanyaspor (1700) Kayserispor v Antalyaspor (1700)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.